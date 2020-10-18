man shot

Shooting victim walks into Duke Raleigh Hospital; investigation underway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in east Raleigh after a man suffering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night.

Raleigh investigators said the shooting stemmed from an incident along the 300 block of E. Six Forks Road.

Authorities did not say if they had a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
