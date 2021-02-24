walgreens

Instacart to offer Walgreens shoppers same-day delivery for over-the-counter medications

Instacart is expanding its business. The delivery service announced a partnership with Walgreens for same-day delivery of over-the-counter medications, beauty items and other drug store purchases.

Instacart said it will be offered at nearly 8,000 Walgreens stores in the coming weeks.

Customers can order items online or by using the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app.

"At Instacart, we're dedicated to giving customers same-day access to the essentials they need from the retailers they know and love. We're proud to expand on that commitment and welcome Walgreens to the Instacart marketplace," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart.

Instacart has recently been expanding it portfolio. The company is now partnering with Best Buy, Dicks Sporting Goods, Sephora and Staples. The new service at Walgreens will eventually expand across all 50 states and D.C throughout the spring.
