Should you sell your home? Tips for how to get the best offer

When Gina and Joshua Vega decided to list their Freeport, Long Island home, they were pregnant with their first child and not quite ready to move.They thought they would just test the waters."We didn't even start thinking about looking at houses because when we bought the Freeport house, it took forever to find," Gina said.But then something they never expected happened: an offer $30,000 over their asking price."My house literally sold in 48 hours," Gina said. "A few weeks later, I am in the hospital about to give birth. We got the contract ready. We signed and sent it back."Across the country, homes are selling at a record pace, about 30 percent faster than this time last year, according to realtor.com.It's something to keep in mind as you consider listing. Like Gina and Joshua, you might need to be ready to act fast."It's kind of crazy how fast we sold compared to how fast we were able to find a home. I mean, it took forever to find a home, to be honest. It's a really a seller's market right now."So how can you set yourself up for selling success?"We do know that a lot of homeowners have indicated a desire to sell in the next 12 months," said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. "And sellers may see the market shift a bit back in favor of buyers in the months ahead.""We know the pandemic has changed the way people search for homes and they are being more discriminating about what they go see in person versus what they see online," Hale said. "So put your best foot forward by taking great pictures highlighting the features of your home that really set it apart.""Homes are selling fast and getting multiple offers but that may or may not reflect the reality in your market," Hale said. "You don't want to scare away potential buyers with a price that's too high."Sellers need to have a game plan for what they're going to do next because they may get offers and have to make decisions very quickly.