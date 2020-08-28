birthday

Former art director, 'trailblazer' celebrates 107th birthday in Raleigh independent living facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A resident at the Independence Village of Olde Raleigh received a special 107th birthday celebration Friday.

Miriam Jones, born in 1913 in Wilson, N.C., was treated to a socially distant parade of friends and family members, as well as Raleigh Police Department and Fire Department officers.

Staff at the independent living facility called Jones a trailblazer--she attended Greensboro Women's College and Columbia University Teacher's College, majoring in art before getting her master's degree in art education. Jones worked as the art director for British War Relief Publications and was active in both schools and the League of Women Voters.

Now, staff said Jones is known for being accomplished, vivacious, outgoing and energetic.

After Friday's parade, residents at the nursing home were served Jones' favorite meal in their rooms: cheeseburger sliders, Jones' potato salad recipe, and strawberry crunch cake.

Residents were also able to deliver birthday cards to Jones in a socially distant manner by placing them in the path leading up to her apartment.
