Help Georgia grandmother have a happy 105th birthday by sending a card

By
MOLENA, Ga. (WTVD) -- Helen Mangham is turning 105 on Aug. 2. It's almost impossible to throw a big celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic, so her granddaughter Pam Vickers came up with another idea.

Vickers turned to Facebook to put out a request for birthday cards to celebrate her grandmother Helen's big day.

She wants to surprise Mangham with cards sent from around the world. She's hoping they'll bring her joy because she loves to receive mail.


The address to send the cards is 257 Wallie Road in Molena, Georgia 30258.

Mangham's family is planning a small gathering to mark the occasion. Her three little sisters who range in age from 94 to 103 will be there to celebrate with her along with her 85-year-old son.

Mangham lives on 20 acres of land so they'll be plenty of room to social distance.
