Community members demand accountability, greater police oversight from Raleigh City Council

9:55 p.m.
As Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin called for the city council meeting to end in respect of the city's 10 p.m. curfew, approximately 200 people were still waiting to voice their concerns. Baldwin promised additional meetings to listen to those who did not get a chance to speak tonight.
8:30 p.m.
In Durham, a small group of demonstrators marched to the Durham Police Department Headquarters.
A few demonstrators take to streets from downtown and say they will march to @TheDurhamPolice HQ
7:00 p.m.
Raleigh City Council held a special community meeting, asking for public comments on the city's response to demonstrations over the last week.
During the meeting, city council members listened as community members were given one minute each to address them. Many speakers called for police department reform and defunding the police department, some demanding that Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin resign. Many condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators and asked for citizen oversight over the police department, with subpoena power.
6:10 p.m.
In Dunn, the police department joined community organizers for a Unity Walk.
About 100 people marched together from Harnett Primary School to city hall, ending the walk with speeches and prayers.
6:00 p.m.
In downtown Durham, community members gathered for a candlelight prayer vigil for George Floyd. Before the sun set, organizers shared speeches, poetry and songs.
As sunset approached, those gathered lit candles in memory of George Floyd and participated in eight minute, 46 second silence--the amount of time that ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck.
🕯 being lit here in @CityofDurhamNC to celebrate life of #GeorgeFloyd
5:50 p.m.
Peaceful demonstrators are marching through downtown Raleigh for the sixth night in a row.
Tonight in Cameron Village.
3:40 p.m.
Durham police issued a statement Thursday regarding an incident Wednesday night in which a vehicle drove toward a crowd of demonstrators while they were lying face down, in silence on East Main Street honoring George Floyd.
The statement said:
The Durham Police are aware of an incident last night where a vehicle drove in close proximity to protestors lying down in the street in front of Durham Police Headquarters.
At the time, Officers were stationed at several intersections and the vehicle did not pass through any of the intersections blocked by officers.
It is unknown at this time where it came from but the vehicle was seen driving towards but did not strike any of the protestors.
It stopped turned around and left the scene by traveling southwest on Hood St.
In order to keep the blocked roadways secure officers that were blocking intersections were unable to leave their posts to stop the vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Tense moment.. while everyone was lying down on East Main, a car started driving toward the crowd 🚗 . Everyone started running. Protestors wonder how the the driver was able to get past police blocking the street. One protestor threw at object at @TheDurhamPolice headquarters
3:30 p.m.
In a news release, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced a new task force to address justice, law enforcement and community relations issues in the state.
Moore said the task force will convene at the end of the legislative session, which is scheduled for June 30.
"Recent events have created a unique opportunity to address long-standing issues facing our society. In these difficult times, our job is to bring diverse perspectives together to listen and develop consensus solutions to move our State forward." Moore said in a written statement.
Representatives John Szoka (R-Cumberland), Kristin Baker (R-Cabarrus), and Howard Hunter (D-Hertford) will chair the task force.
2:00 p.m.
Family, friends and members of the Minneapolis community gathered for a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.
12:30 p.m.
In a letter, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the city's curfew would begin at 10 p.m. Thursday night, two hours later than the past three nights.
Baldwin wrote she hoped the delayed curfew would allow restaurants and small businesses more time to serve customers, as well as allowing the community to continue engaging in peaceful protests.
On Wednesday, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown met with protesters around 9 p.m., asking them to disperse. The protesters asked her to allow them to stay until 10 p.m. After a discussion, she allowed them to march until 9:45 p.m., adding that she wanted them to respect the curfew Thursday.
The curfew will end at 5 a.m. Friday.
WEDNESDAY
For the third night in a row, peaceful demonstrations took place across central North Carolina.
Marchers took to the streets in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.
The protests across the country came after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.
Here were some of the major moments:
Around 10 p.m., the Durham Freeway was shut down by peaceful demonstrators at the S. Mangum St. The road was reopened as short time later
Just before that, tensions briefly rose in Durham as a driver disrupted demonstrators who were lying face down on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of George Floyd.
Protestors lying facedown on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of #GeorgeFloyd
After a somewhat heated debate between protesters, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown made the temporary exception to allow protesters to march in downtown Raleigh until 9:45 p.m.
Deck-Brown, in a conversation with ABC11's Josh Chapin and demonstrators, said she let the protests continue for Wednesday night only as an "act of good will."
Marchers asked Deck-Brown to march with them in plain clothes, carrying a sign, and for a citizen accountability board for the Raleigh Police Department.
Just in: @raleighpolice Chief Cassandra deck-brown speaking to the marchers who are still left.
Durham protesters sang "We Are Soldiers in the Army"
They chant "Stop Killing Us!"
During a protest in Raeford, friends of George Floyd's family asked others to pray for them as they marched from the Hoke County Courthouse to the Sheriff's Department.
HAPPENING NOW: A Raeford ministry is holding a march from the Hoke County Courthouse to the @HokeCoSheriff office. They're singing along to hymns, praying for peace and justice in the country.
Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins marched with demonstrators and answered their questions about police accountability.
"We've been wanting to be a part of the protests," Hawkins said. "We've been wanting to speak out against the actions. We've been wanting to say we hold each other accountable. Now we have the opportunity to express that."
Fayetteville police officers knelt in solidarity with demonstrators on Murchison Road during Monday's protest.
Demonstrators in Chapel Hill started marching around 2 p.m. at Franklin Street near McCorkle Place.
Chapel Hill protest organizers say they want to...
- Defund the police
- Become aware of and support Black communities
- Hold local law enforcement accountable
- Vote #chapelhillnc #georgefloyd #abc11 pic.twitter.com/l2SpqYu45i