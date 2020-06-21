confederate monument

75-foot North Carolina Confederate monument removed from Capitol grounds following Gov. Cooper's order

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Confederate Monument was taken down from Capitol grounds in Raleigh following Gov. Cooper's call for all Confederate monuments to be removed from the area.

Crews were on scene to remove the 75-foot monument early Sunday morning.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The monument was dedicated in May 1895.
WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

RAW: Confederate monument removed from Capitol grounds



According to our newsgathering partners The News and Observer, the work began around 8:30 a.m. while around 100 spectators cheered.

Two Confederate monuments, including the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument, were removed from the Capitol Saturday morning.

In a statement Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he ordered all monuments on the Capitol grounds to be moved "to protect public safety." This included the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument along with the remainder of the NC Confederate Monument.

Gov. Cooper orders removal of 3 Confederate monuments from Capitol grounds

On Friday night, the monument was partially toppled. Demonstrators tore down two statues from the monument and dragged them through the streets of downtown Raleigh.

Demonstrators topple 2 statues from Confederate monument outside NC Capitol building
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighdowntown raleighconfederate monumentrace in americaraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues from Capitol grounds
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
Portraits of former Confederate leaders removed from U.S. Capitol
Injunction extended against removing Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high for 5th straight day
Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues from Capitol grounds
Forecast: Warm, muggy and dry for Father's Day
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Show More
Ainsley's Angels motivating each other through June challenge
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, but without fans; Tiz The Law wins
More TOP STORIES News