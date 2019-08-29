STANLY COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A Stanly County mother seen holding a rifle at a school bus stop says she wasn't trying to harm or intimidate anyone, according to WSOC.
The woman's 11-year-old son, a North Stanly Middle School student, texted her saying he was being bullied on the bus.
Prior to the bus arriving, the woman said she grabbed a rifle after seeing coyotes coming out of the woods near her home.
"If they were here they would have seen coyotes on my property," the woman told WSOC. "I was scaring coyotes off. When I was coming back up to my house is when the bus pulled up."
When the bus driver asked the woman to come near the bus so they could talk, she walked over to the bus with rifle in hand. Someone took video of her talking to the bus driver while she was armed.
The mother did not want to give her name or show her face on camera.
Stanly County deputies say the woman won't be charged since the gun wasn't pointed at anyone and no threats were made.
NC mother seen with rifle at school bus stop won't be charged, says she meant no harm
SCHOOL BUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News