Society

Raleigh police officer returns to serve a year later after being shot multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a year of recovery from being shot multiple times in the line of duty, Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth is ready to serve again.

On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times at a traffic stop on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

Four people were charged in connection to the shooting.

"Officer Ainsworth's dedication, determination, and resilience in the face of such overwhelming circumstances are an example to everyone," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown in a statement. "We are so thankful for the great strides and remarkable progress he has made in the past year. We are pleased and proud to welcome him back to service with the Raleigh Police Department.

Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April. In October, he completed the Oktoberfest 4-Miler, a 4-mile race in Raleigh. Last month, Ainsworth was seen working hard to get in shape in a video tweeted out by Raleigh police.

SEE ALSO : Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth still pushing through recovery after being shot



Thursday at 11 a.m., RPD will welcome Ainsworth back with a special celebration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighpolice officerraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
McDougald Terrace children scared to return home amid CO crisis
Man uninjured after scary crash from falling asleep at the wheel
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Jennings mimics Holzhauer's 'all-in' gesture on Night 2
Show More
Search resumes for missing crew members off NC coast
Texting 911: Raleigh-Wake dispatchers now receiving pictures, video
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the US
NC man accused of forcing wife, stepdaughter into sexual servitude
More TOP STORIES News