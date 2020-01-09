Raleigh police officer returns to serve a year later after being shot multiple times

On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times at a traffic stop on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.
Four people were charged in connection to the shooting.
"Officer Ainsworth's dedication, determination, and resilience in the face of such overwhelming circumstances are an example to everyone," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown in a statement. "We are so thankful for the great strides and remarkable progress he has made in the past year. We are pleased and proud to welcome him back to service with the Raleigh Police Department.
Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April. In October, he completed the Oktoberfest 4-Miler, a 4-mile race in Raleigh. Last month, Ainsworth was seen working hard to get in shape in a video tweeted out by Raleigh police.
Officer Ainsworth has given us the greatest gift of all this holiday season... a positive attitude and commitment to getting stronger! #AinsworthSTRONG #MondayMotivation #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/FoySnKWfev— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) December 23, 2019
Thursday at 11 a.m., RPD will welcome Ainsworth back with a special celebration.
We are grateful to welcome Officer Charles Ainsworth back to service today, one year after he was critically injured in the line of duty. Come cheer him on at 11AM as he enters the building at 6716 Six Forks Rd. #AinsworthStrong #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/9uQEvedU31— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 9, 2020