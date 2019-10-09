Tiny home community could be reality in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- City council passed a measure Monday night that would allow the city manager to look at possible locations, costs and partnerships for a tiny home community in Fayetteville.
According to Mayor Colvin, city council will revisit the topic in the next 30 days.
70-year-old Sharmin Tober is one of hundreds who live on the streets in downtown Fayetteville.
She's braved the North Carolina extreme heat during summer months and it's bitterly cold winters.
"I just bundle up plenty more than you should. When it's hot, you dress down a bit," said Tober. "I don't do drugs. I don't do alcohol. God put me out here. Why? I'm still learning."
"These homes are between 200 and 500 square feet often times and could cost between $2,000 and $10,000. They don't take up a lot of space. You could easily find land to accommodate it. The cost is not exorbitant," said Mayor Mitch Colvin. "This is a community where the local government has a responsibility to help all citizens including those who are less fortunate."
Mayor Colvin told ABC11 the tiny homes community could come at a cost to taxpayers with other money coming from grants and organizations.
They would be modeled after those in Atlanta and Seattle.
Colvin said it's too early to tell if the community will solely be for the homeless or if it'll be open to those who need affordable housing.
