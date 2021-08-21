motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist dies after striking train tracks in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash in Fayetteville.

Police said it happened Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. along Stoney Point Road at Strickland Bridge Road.

According to authorities, it appears Steven Brown, 26, struck the train tracks, was thrown from the 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stoney Point Road is closed at Strickland Bridge Road while members of the traffic unit investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 703-0430 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

