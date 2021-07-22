Two teenagers accused of killing 15-year-old during Durham robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to an early-April fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Durham, authorities said.
One of the teens, a 15-year-old, was arrested by state authorities Wednesday in Raleigh. While the second, a 16-year-old, was arrested in Person County where he was already being held on unrelated charges.
Durham police said both teens are being charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 16-year-old is also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and the 15-year-old is charged with assault by pointing a gun.
Authorities have not released the identity of the two shooting suspects because they are juveniles. The victim's name has also not been released.
During the early morning hours of April 4, Durham officers were called to a crash at a construction site on South Alston Street near Angier Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe the victim was shot in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Alston Avenue and attempted to drive away from the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
