Opening statements Wednesday for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell charged with assault in Kyron Hinton arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Testimony is underway in the long-awaited trial against a Wake County Sheriff's Deputy accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton in 2018.
Opening statements started Wednesday after jury selection. Testimony picked up Thursday with cellphone video from the night Hinton was assaulted.
The woman who shot the video, Candis Cox, testified that she originally called 911 because a man was in the road with what appeared to be a gun.
"I thought it seemed as though the man's actions didn't warrant the response from the police," Cox said.
She continued that it was traumatizing to witness the incident and that she didn't believe law enforcement gave Hinton enough time to comply with commands.
Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Broadwell is facing felony assault charges for his alleged involvement in the arrest of Kyron Hinton in April 2018.
Broadwell and two troopers were charged with assault after this arrest of Hinton.
Hinton's supporters said he long suffered from mental illness. He received an $83,000 settlement in February 2019 related to the April assault. A day later, he died of a drug overdose.
