'Weapon of mass destruction' among firearms seized by deputies after Durham traffic stop

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County deputies discovered a trove of weapons and related items after a traffic stop Monday.

It started when deputies on patrol responded to a report of shots fired on a dead-end road in eastern Durham County.

A witness told authorities that two men in a dark-colored Audi sedan were firing weapons on Hereford Road before driving away.

Durham County Sheriff's Office

A sheriff's office detective who was also responding to the shots fired call spotted the Audi traveling onto I-85 from Cheek Road. He followed the car until additional deputies arrived and then pulled it over.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found a black Beretta shotgun and a tan, Brigade short-barreled rifle. They also found ski masks, latex gloves, magazines, and ammunition.

The driver, 20-year-old Marlon Callejas-Ramirez, of Durham, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction relative to the Brigade rifle.

Marlon Callejas-Ramirez Durham County Sheriff's Office

He was given a $10,000 secured bond, which he posted.

The sheriff's office later determined that the Beretta shotgun had been stolen in Raleigh earlier in the day. Charges are pending for that incident.

A 16-year-old passenger in the care was released to the custody of his parents.

ALSO SEE: 2 men arrested in string of armed robberies across Durham

"The Durham County Sheriff's Office appreciates residents being observant of potential criminal activity and notifying us," said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "We can't know what the intentions of these young men were, but we can surmise based on items found in their vehicle that additional crimes were averted."

If you see a crime happening call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or dial 911.