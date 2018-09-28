TRAFFIC

Closures, detours on Capital Boulevard in October

Closures, detours on Capital Boulevard in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you travel into downtown Raleigh, you're no stranger to the construction crews on Capital Boulevard. Starting on Tuesday, you'll see even more road construction and detours.

"Go slow. Don't get impatient. Pay attention to the signs. The signs will lead you where you need to go," said Jeremy Warren with the NCDOT.

Starting Oct. 2, drivers will definitely need to take that advice. Two interchanges on Capital Boulevard are being replaced, which will lead to some closures and detours.

More information on Raleigh road detours can be found here.

Right now, drivers are taking a ramp off of Capital on to Peace Street. However, that ramp will soon close.

To get to Peace Street after it closes, you'll turn right on to Johnson Street and then make another right onto the newly extended Harrington Street.

"Instead of trying to make a turn across traffic, it'll bring everybody to a single intersection," Warren said.

On Oct. 8, there will also be changes to the Wade Avenue interchange.

While construction crews shut down the old bridge and finish the new one, drivers traveling from Wade to Capital will have to take Glenwood Avenue to Peace Street and then on to Capital and vice versa for drivers traveling from Capital to Wade.

The bridges at the Wade interchange will be closed for about 180 days.

