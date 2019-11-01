traffic accident

Driver charged with DWI for I-85 rollover crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck ran off the exit ramp from Interstate 85 to Duke Street, flipping over several times before landing near Ruby Street.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Durham Police Department initially thought the truck crashed into a cyclist. It turns out the bicycle that was found at the scene was attached to the truck prior to the crash.

Two people where in the truck when it crashed; neither sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver, Antonio Purefoy, 37, was later charged with driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked.
