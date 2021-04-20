traffic

Driver critically injured after head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a head-on crash sent at least one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Officers said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Strickland Bridge Road at Hyannis Drive.

Authorities said at least one driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Strickland Bridge Road is currently closed between Bailey Lake Road and Graham Road while officers investigate the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 703-0430 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

