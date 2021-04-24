motorcycle accident

Woman seriously hurt in overnight motorcycle crash near Raleigh intersection; man charged with hit-and-run

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman seriously injured in Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight motorcycle and car crash at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Buffaloe Road.

Officers said it happened just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two people who had been traveling on the motorcycle.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Raleigh police have charged Victor Ogembo, 39, with felony hit and run causing serious injury, driving while impaired, driving without an operator's license and careless and reckless driving.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Northbound Capital Boulevard was closed but reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighmotorcycle accidenttrafficraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Wake County
One dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Johnston County
Durham motorcyclist killed in overnight crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harnett County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Rainy Saturday with chance for storms in evening
7 NC deputies on leave after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
How one iconic NC BBQ joint survived the COVID pandemic
Calls mount to release bodycam video of fatal shooting by NC deputies
Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday
Large group disbands not long after RPD deems gathering unlawful
Arrest made in shooting that killed 7-year-old NC boy
Show More
Technology troubles may contribute to your student's attendance record
Pregnant Cumberland Co. woman loses childhood home in fire
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Advocates hope to find support for legislation on anti-Asian hate bill
Dress for Success Triangle to hold spring boutique sale
More TOP STORIES News