Woman 'lucky to be alive' after wrong-way crash into semi-truck on I-95

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is lucky to be alive after colliding head-on with a semi-truck in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.The woman was driving south in a Toyota Corolla on I-95 North in Kenly and crashed into the front of the truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the Bagley Road exit. The vehicles ended up on a service road next to the interstate after impact.A trooper said the driver was very fortunate to have survived. She is in the hospital recovering. The driver of the truck is shaken up, but expected to be okay.The accident is not expected to impact morning traffic.