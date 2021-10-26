abc11 troubleshooter

Traveling this holiday season? Here's why you should consider travel insurance

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Travel insurance could save your holiday travel plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Do you have plans to travel this holiday season? Experts are predicting travel will reach pre-pandemic levels all while the airlines and hotels deal with labor shortages that could impact your holiday trip.

Now more than ever, when booking any trip, you should consider travel insurance. Travel issues involving Southwest and Spirit Airlines left thousands of fliers stranded recently. If you have travel insurance, you could be protected.

When booking a flight, hotel, rental, or vacation package, it's key to look at what's refundable and what's not. For anything not refundable, take a look at travel insurance. One website, insuremytrip.com allows you to compare trip insurance options, which includes "canceling-for-any-reason" policies, or insurance that covers unexpected delays.

RELATED: Don't wait; make your holiday travel plans now, AAA says

Suzanne Morrow with Insuremytrip.com says, "You want to insure those pieces that are non-refundable. So if you're going to get back 100% of your money, that's not something you are going to be able to collect insurance on, but sometimes you can still buy a fully comprehensive plan, meaning you get the trip delay, the baggage, all of it, with very little to no trip cost, so now you are just buying it for those inconvenience benefits."

Morrow said some policies cover COVID-19, but you should always read the fine print and see exactly what you're paying for. She adds, "A lot of times it comes down to what are you most concerned about, and what are you actually doing on your trip, how much do you have at risk."

Before you book travel, take a look if your credit card offers protection if you pay for the trip with that card. Some cards provide coverage if you have problems like loss of delayed luggage, a medical emergency, and even rental car coverage. It's worth it to do your research.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighabc11 troubleshooterair traveltravel tipsholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Benefits and risks of 'buy now, pay later' plans for holiday shopping
NC brides wait for wedding video month, years after tying knot
Pandemic delays justice for widow of motorcyclist killed in crash
Online shopper says eBay seller sent fake package to wrong address
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News