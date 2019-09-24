Active police investigation shuts down US-64 near Zebulon

This is US 64 near Lizard Lick and it shows traffic stopped. Continue to use NC 97 and US 64 to avoid this miss. #abc11 #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/9t06n43b2S — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 24, 2019

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active police investigation shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County on Tuesday morning.The eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 436 due to a crash and police activity. The closure is near the US-64/US-264 interchange.An ABC11 breaking news crew headed to the scene reported seeing several Raleigh Police Department cars headed east on US-64, possibly headed to the investigation.We're working to learn more about this story.