Active police investigation shuts down US-64 near Zebulon

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active police investigation shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County on Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 436 due to a crash and police activity. The closure is near the US-64/US-264 interchange.

An ABC11 breaking news crew headed to the scene reported seeing several Raleigh Police Department cars headed east on US-64, possibly headed to the investigation.



An active police investigation has shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County Tuesday morning.



We're working to learn more about this story.
