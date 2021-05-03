amber alert

2-year-old Virginia boy whose abduction from church prompted AMBER Alert found safe

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted by woman from church

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. -- A 2-year-old Virginia boy who was reportedly abducted by an unknown woman on Sunday has been found safe.

His reported abduction prompted an AMBER Alert over the weekend.


The boy had last been seen on Sunday around noon at River View Baptist Church in Giles County, Virginia.

On Monday around 2 p.m., the Giles County Sheriff's Office said the boy had been found safe.


Authorities said he was in the hands of FBI Agents and VSP Tactical Team members.

No further details were released.
