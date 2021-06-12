NC eyes door-to-door approach to get low-income residents vaccinated

An analysis by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer of neighborhood-level vaccine data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is lagging behind. The data gives a better idea of which neighborhoods or smaller communities are and aren't getting vaccinated.
A common thread in the neighborhoods that are lagging behind in vaccinations is income; the fully vaccinated are often concentrated in areas with wealth.
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine distribution by ZIP code highlights gaps in access
"The problem isn't that people in low-income areas don't want the vaccine any more than other areas, but there are barriers to them getting that vaccine," said Tyler Dukes, a reporter with the News & Observer.
As the vaccination rate statewide has plateaued just north of 50%, health officials are shifting from mass vaccination events to "small, but mighty" outreach in neighborhoods, workplaces, retail stores and churches. What they're combating is this – a significant income disparity. pic.twitter.com/2ZpiKzzg05— Tyler Dukes (@mtdukes) June 11, 2021
Dukes says finding time, transportation and daycare are all likely barricades.
In an effort to get the state closer to the two-thirds vaccinated goal, the state will begin switching its efforts from mass-vaccination clinics to more intimate settings like going door-to-door.
Just this week, the state announced the launch of the Your Shot at $1 Million cash drawing for people who get or have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
"This is your shot at a million. Regardless of who wins, there's no way to lose," Cooper said Thursday. "A chance at a million dollars is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn't drawn, the worst you'll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus."
The first drawing will be June 23 and they will occur every other week until the last one Aug. 4. The drawings will take place every other Wednesday.
Read the full article by the News & Observer here.