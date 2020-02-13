LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day events in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

If you left Valentine's Day plans to the last minute or just need some fun ideas, there's a ton of cool things to do for couples or those flying solo this weekend., Feb. 13Do a little shopping at The Wine Feed injust in time for Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone from candles to coffee to chocolate and more., through Feb. 17Wake County Animal Care, Control and Adoption Center is reducing adoption fees through Feb. 17., Feb. 13Transfer Co. Ballroom inwill feature 40 artists, a maker workshop, live music and photo booth., Feb. 13is celebrating Anti-Valentine's Day by letting you come and shred your ex's photo for a $10 gift card., Feb. 13Check out Durant Nature Preserve infor trails lined with luminaries for a night hike unlike any you've seen. There will be s'mores, hot cocoa, cider and a campfire., Feb. 8-9, 15-16Spend some time with baby goats at Spring Haven Farm in. The two new additions to the farm are two baby Highlander cows named Orville and Wilbur. When you stop by, you can also meet Peppa the pig, Annie the donkey, feed horses and take a hayride., Feb. 14Get your swing on with your sweetheart! Clarinet sensation Dave Bennett, dancers and vocalists will join thefor swing hits from the 40s and 50s such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Great Balls of Fire," and "Rock Around the Clock.", Feb. 14The Crown Complex inwill host a night full of suspense, crime and mystery. There will be fine dining and dessert with an interactve murder mystery theatre that will give a chance for guests to be detectives and suspects. This one-of-a-kind experience will have a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, open bar and three-course dinner., Feb. 14Pop the bubbly!will host a four course tasting of sparkling champagne. There will also be live music and a specialty menu, Feb. 14Enjoy a day of fun and romance in. You can play the newlywed game, dance at the gazebo on the lake, create Valentine's Day cards in the carousel or take a ride on Cupid's train around the park., Feb. 14From classics like Debussy and Brahms to jazz and new compositions, Grammy-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer and acclaimed pianist Kathleen Tagg will put on a special night of music in. It includes a full course meal, cash bar and reception., Feb. 14Need plans for after your Valentine's Day dinner? Head tofor boozy creations, a sundae bar and live jazz music., Feb. 14Meet Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" at Maple View Farm in. There will be a special "Frozen"-themed menu and a percent of sales will be donated to Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke., Feb. 14This is the 13th year Waffle Houses acrossare offering tables for Valentine's Day Dinner - complete with tablecloths, candles and soft music. You'll definitely need a reservation so check with your local Waffle House so you don't miss this classic event., Feb. 16Thewill host this popular workshop on lemur reproductive behavior and biology. There will be complimentary wine and snacks.