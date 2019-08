WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County inmate is back in custody after being prematurely released due to a clerical error, the sheriff's office said.According to officials, Shawndell Futrell was in custody for a felony assault charge.A second inmate with the same last name was scheduled to be released, but due to a clerical error, Futrell was released.Sheriff Baker ordered an immediate search for Futrell, who was tracked down shortly after 6 a.m.Futrell is back in the Wake County Detention Center.