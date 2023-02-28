Wake County Schools Safety and Security committee will meet Tuesday after a recent string of incidents at schools.

Wake County schools committee meets on safety and security

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Schools Safety and Security committee will meet Tuesday after a recent string of incidents at schools.

Threats and guns brought to school campuses put several schools across the Triangle on lockdown this month alone.

Law officers responded to threats at Wake Forest Middle, Zebulon Magnet, Rolesville High, East Millbrook Magnet, East Garner Middle and Southeast Raleigh Magnet Middle schools.

Wake County hired independent auditors to take a comprehensive look at school security measures.

The auditors presented the findings at last week's school board meeting.

They did not recommend metal detectors, but the school system says that remains an option for discussion.