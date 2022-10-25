Warning: Scammers use Medicare open enrollment to steal your personal, financial information

Tis the season. It's open enrollment for 2023 Medicare and yes, scammers use it as an opportunity to get access to your personal and financial information.

Open enrollment for Medicare the 2023 enrollment period goes until December 7th.

Here's how scammers try to get you

Medicare open enrollment scams often start with a phone call, email, or text message.

The enrollment process can be confusing and complex. While navigating the choices watch out for anyone posing as healthcare benefit advocates that claim they can enroll you in cheaper plans; as there are many options to choose from.

Here are the big red flags to watch out for regarding Medicare enrollment scams.

If you're asked for your social security or Medicare ID numbers, never give those numbers to anyone over the phone after an unsolicited phone call, text or email. Also, be on the lookout for copy-cat look-alike websites. The official Medicare sites end in dot gov

Ari Parker co-founder, of Chapter, a free Medicare advisory firm says the key to getting the most for your money and not getting ripped off is to research the Medicare plans for 2023 before making any decisions.

"What's important here is to make sure that you're shopping across all of your options. What people don't appreciate is that there are hundreds of health insurance companies offering thousands of plans nationwide. So the right plan for you is going to depend on where you live the doctors, you see, the drugs you take," Parker said.

The biggest red flag you should be aware of is if someone reaches out to you and ask for payment to help you or you'll lose you'll coverage, don't panic or give them any information, instead hang up.