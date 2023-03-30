WATCH LIVE

Storm risk Saturday could impact start of Dreamville Festival

Thursday, March 30, 2023 12:50PM
Storms could move through during the late morning and early afternoon hours in the Triangle this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The time is almost here for one of Raleigh's biggest events of the year and weather could be the main act on Saturday for Dreamville Festival.

Storms could move through during the late morning and early afternoon hours in the Triangle.

The greatest risk being damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy. Wind gusts of 40+ mph will be possible for all of central NC.

There is a Level 1 severe weather risk for the Fayetteville, Mingo, Bentonville and Goldsboro line and east.

