Severe storms pound the South, another round expected

Severe storms ravage the Deep South, 1 dead in Louisiana

Millions of people woke up to flooding rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes across the Deep South, where severe storms left damage from eastern Texas, Arkansas and at least one fatality in Louisiana. On Saturday, more storms were expected from New Orleans to Tallahassee, Florida.

Friday's storms included multiple tornado warnings and flash flooding alerts.

Campers at Lake Wright Patman near Texarkana in northeast Texas were cleaning up Saturday after trees were blown over, damaging vehicles. Vehicles also sustained damage from fallen trees in southwest Arkansas, according to an emergency manager in Lafayette County.



In Louisiana, storms were blamed for one fatality and multiple people injured in St. Landry Parish, according to KATC-TV.

There were more than 121,000 customers without power Saturday in the South, including more than 50,000 without power in Louisiana and over 42,000 in Mississippi.

After facing back-to-back severe storms all week, more storms were expected Saturday afternoon through the evening from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, extending to the western parts of Georgia.

About 6 million people will be facing damaging winds, flooding rain and a few tornadoes.

These storms move east on Sunday, impacting Northern Florida to New York City.

Up to 4 inches of rain are possible over the next couple of days with these storms.

ABC News contributed to this report.
