LIST: Durham, Orange, Chapel Hill among schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Orange, Durham, and Franklin counties are just a few of the school systems already closed for Tuesday.

Some schools and businesses remain closed a day after a winter storm dropped around a foot of snow in parts of the Triangle.

Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools have already canceled Tuesday classes. More schools are sure to follow suit. Click here for the latest list of school closures.

Meanwhile in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.

Click here for government, business, and church closings and delays.

Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Check out the latest forecast here.
