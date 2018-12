Some schools and businesses remain closed a day after a winter storm dropped around a foot of snow in parts of the Triangle.Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools have already canceled Tuesday classes. More schools are sure to follow suit. Click here for the latest list of school closures.Meanwhile in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday. Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.