Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools have already canceled Tuesday classes. More schools are sure to follow suit. Click here for the latest list of school closures.
Meanwhile in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.
Arctic foxes in snow #winterstorm #diego #nczoo pic.twitter.com/6QSdD45BjP— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
Awake from his slumber and makkng tracks in the snow - Nikita! #polarbear #nczoo #diego #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/GI3rrzcjjv— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.
