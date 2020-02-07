Weather

Rain is gone but flooding, power outages remain throughout North Carolina

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet as many remain without power and facing storm damage to clean up.

Winds that gusted up to 50 mph most of Friday morning put trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got more than an inch of precipitation. Several school districts closed or delayed school because of unsafe traveling conditions for buses.

WATCH: Wind takes carport away off Six Forks Road in Raleigh
EMBED More News Videos

Nest video captures neighbor's carport flying away in storm. (Courtesy of Daniel Bargas)



In Fayetteville, floodwater trapped residents inside their homes on Wayland Drive.

Flood warnings remain in effect for many counties.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized transportation waivers to allow utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state to help restore power.

"Though the worst of the rain is over, flooded roads and downed trees remain hazards," Gov. Cooper said. "All of us need to help local emergency responders by avoiding flooded roads and downed power lines."

As of 1 p.m., more than 114,000 homes and businesses across the state remained without power,

The governor cautioned people not to touch or drive across any downed power lines and to report power outages to their utility company.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said that winds will diminish Friday night and temperatures will fall into the 27-31 degrees range.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

  • Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
  • Wake County Schools are closed
  • Lee County Schools are closed
  • Franklin County Schools are closed
  • Person County Schools are closed
  • Granville County Schools are closed
  • Durham County Schools are closed
  • Orange County Schools are closed
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed
  • Vance County Schools are closed
  • Johnston County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
  • Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
  • Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay


Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 mph early Friday. Fort Bragg has recorded 50 mph winds as well.



RELATED | Weather radar: Severe storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh

The National Weather Service reported that the strongest winds would occur from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with particularly heavy winds along and east of U.S. Route 1.

RELATED | Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.

EMBED More News Videos

Rivers across the area will rise in the coming days.



There could be some light showers late Saturday afternoon and early evening but Sunday will be mostly sunny, Hohmann said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwindpower outageweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
Flooding traps residents in Fayetteville neighborhood
This 99-year-old WWII vet STILL works out
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Crews restoring power to parts of NC, 100K still in the dark
Raleigh ends Citizens Advisory Council
Show More
Students, bus driver injured in Johnston Co. school bus crash
Woman rescued after tree falls on car while driving in Raleigh
President Trump speaks at Charlotte for economic summit
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
More TOP STORIES News