Rain is gone but flooding, power outages remain throughout North Carolina

EMBED >More News Videos Nest video captures neighbor's carport flying away in storm. (Courtesy of Daniel Bargas)

Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed

Wake County Schools are closed

Lee County Schools are closed

Franklin County Schools are closed

Person County Schools are closed

Granville County Schools are closed

Durham County Schools are closed

Orange County Schools are closed

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed

Vance County Schools are closed

Johnston County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5am and continues through 4pm. Winds could gust 40+mph. With wet roots, trees could fall & power outages are possible throughout Friday. #ncwx #wind pic.twitter.com/VxujPT9fpa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Rivers across the area will rise in the coming days.

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet as many remain without power and facing storm damage to clean up.Winds that gusted up to 50 mph most of Friday morning put trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got more than an inch of precipitation. Several school districts closed or delayed school because of unsafe traveling conditions for buses.In Fayetteville, floodwater trapped residents inside their homes on Wayland Drive.Flood warnings remain in effect for many counties.On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized transportation waivers to allow utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state to help restore power."Though the worst of the rain is over, flooded roads and downed trees remain hazards," Gov. Cooper said. "All of us need to help local emergency responders by avoiding flooded roads and downed power lines."As of 1 p.m., more than 114,000 homes and businesses across the state remained without power,The governor cautioned people not to touch or drive across any downed power lines and to report power outages to their utility company.ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said that winds will diminish Friday night and temperatures will fall into the 27-31 degrees range.Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 mph early Friday. Fort Bragg has recorded 50 mph winds as well.The National Weather Service reported that the strongest winds would occur from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with particularly heavy winds along and east of U.S. Route 1.River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.There could be some light showers late Saturday afternoon and early evening but Sunday will be mostly sunny, Hohmann said.