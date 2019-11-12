weather

NC weather: Record-setting cold temperatures move into North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Rain will fall and temperatures will drop Tuesday as an arctic blast moves into central North Carolina.

Tuesday is a rare day where temperatures will go down as the day progresses. Raleigh sat at a mild 54 degrees just after 5 a.m., but that didn't last.

Temps dropped into the 40s by midday and will continue to fall throughout the evening.



Showers have been falling all morning and will continue across the state, moving out of the ABC11 viewing area around 6 or 7 p.m.

There's a 100 percent chance of rain. We may even see some of that rain switch to snowflakes, but accumulation is unlikely.

ABC11 Meteorologists first alerted you to this cold blast last week. Even then, they explained why weather apps showing a chance for snow were not giving you the full story.

Skies will clear this evening and into the night, which will lead to a very chilly evening with temperatures dropping down to record-low territory.

The lowest temperature we've ever seen this time of year happened in 1957; it was 22 degrees. Tonight we will drop down to around 24 degrees, with wind chills in the teens.

The cold will linger around for a few days. So if you haven't broken out your winter coat yet, now is the time.
