Strong thunderstorms possible this morning in central North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cluster of thunderstorms rolled through central North Carolina Wednesday night, prompting many counties to go under a Severe Thunderstorm warning.

Now we are watching a second line of showers and storms headed in. This line has produced severe weather in Virginia and western North Carolina and will work through throughout the morning.



Be sure to stay weather aware all morning long.

VIEW: CENTRAL NC FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR

After this line rolls through, the winds will stay gusty throughout Thursday. Gust could top 35mph and power outages could continue in spots.

The good news is the weather quiets down on Good Friday.

