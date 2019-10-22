weather

Line of storms could bring severe weather, damaging winds to NC

There's a chance of severe weather in the Triangle and central North Carolina on Tuesday as a line of storms moves in from the west.

We'll see scattered showers and storms, some of which could be severe. You'll want to take your umbrella with you as you head out the door.

Most counties in the ABC11 viewing area are in the 'slight' risk area for severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5. The rest of our viewers are also in a risk. It is a little less, in the 'marginal' (level 1) risk area.





Damaging winds are the primary concern and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially in the Sandhills where the warmest temperatures will happen. Temps will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats this afternoon.

Timing-wise, we'll see isolated showers during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms will develop in the afternoon with the main window for storms coming between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

State Fair officials are watching the weather closely as well.

Stay with ABC11 on-air and online for the latest developments.
