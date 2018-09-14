More than 360 people had been rescued by midafternoon Friday, but another 140 were still waiting for help in New Bern.
At least four people have been confirmed killed as a result of the storm.
A mother and an infant were killed when a tree fell on their home as then-Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.
A third death happened in Kinston, Lenoir County officials said, when a 78-year-old man was electrocuted at a home Friday morning when he attempted to connect two extension cords outside in the rain. His body was discovered by family members.
Also in Kinston, a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at his home on Middle Street. It is believed his death was caused when he was blown down by the wind when he went out to check on his hunting dogs.
LATEST RADAR IMAGE:
Another person died as a result of a medical incident in Pender County, according to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins. The woman was at her home in Hampstead. Emergency crews were unable to get to her because of a downed tree in the road. Her death has not been officially attributed to Hurricane Florence.
Hurricane Florence made landfall just before 7:30 Friday morning in Wrightsville Beach as Category 1 storm with maximum 90 mph winds.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Wake and Franklin counties until 7:45 p.m.
New Bern quickly started to flood, causing more than 100 water rescues.
ABC11's Julie Wilson accompanied one team of volunteers and helped save a dog.
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands are already without power. Stay updated on outages here.
The state has opened more than 120 shelters for Florence evacuees.
5 p.m.
Hundreds have been rescued in New Bern and many other rescues are underway. About 650,000 are without power and the number is expected to rise, Cooper said.
4:45 p.m.
Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum winds of 70 mph. The storm is inching westward at 3 mph.
4:15 p.m.
President Trump will travel to North Carolina next week to areas affected by the storm.
"The President is expected to travel to areas affected by the storm early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts. We will keep you posted when we have details," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
2 p.m.
The Category 1 hurricane was 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington.
The storm was weaking as it moved closer to South Carolina; however, a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force wind gusts still remain an issue.
11 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center said that life-threatening floods from the slow-moving storm could linger for days.
9/14 11 AM EDT: Here are the Key Messages for #Hurricane #Florence. The life-threatening inland flood hazard will continue for days, even after it is no longer a tropical storm. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/gUTmrlB7jZ— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018
The storm was located 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, moving 3 mph, just hours after it made landfall in Wrightsville Beach.
The Category 1 storm was winds of 80 mph.
"Our predictions show that the Lumber and Cape Fear rivers will crest significantly higher than they did with Hurricane Matthew," Gov. Cooper said during a news conference.
12 p.m.
Tornado Warning in effect for Edgecombe County until 1:15 p.m.
10 a.m.
Flash flood warnings issued for Harnett and Cumberland counties until 4 p.m.
8 a.m.
Flood warnings issued in Sampson County until 1:15 p.m.
Flash flood warnings issued for Wilson and Wayne County until 2 p.m.
7 a.m.
Hurricane Florence makes landfall as Category 1 storm in Wrightsville Beach.
A Tornado Watch was issued for multiple counties including Wake, Edgecombe, Wilson, and Nash. View a full list here.
5 a.m.
The storm was located 25 miles east of Wilmington.
The eyewall of Hurricane Florence begins to reach the North Carolina coast. Winds remain 90 mph.
At least 70 people were evacuated from the Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville Friday morning after winds from Hurricane Florence caused severe damage to the budling.
No injuries were reported.
2:30 a.m.
There are about 150 people awaiting rescue in the New Bern area. Multiple rescues have already been made, the Craven County EMS told ABC News.
There are no injuries or causalities so far, but there are reports of people in their attics and on their roofs.
At least 18,000 customers are without power in New Bern and widespread outages are reported in Craven County.
11 p.m.
Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with top sustained winds of 90 mph. Florence is now lashing the North Carolina coast with hurricane -force winds and a life-threatening storm surge.
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday night that the threat of freshwater flooding will increase in coming hours and days from the storm's heavy rains.
The storm's eye was about 50 miles south of Morehead, City, and Florence is moving to the northwest at 6 mph.
Forecasters said the center of Florence is expected to move inland between Friday and Saturday.