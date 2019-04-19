Severe storms moving across NC on Friday, tornadoes possible

Durham; Granville; Orange; Person counties are under tornado warning until 5:45 p.m.
Orange County remains under tornado warning until 5:15 p.m.
An Eyewitness video shows what may have been a tornado sighting in Orange County:
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as much of Central North Carolina, including Durham and Orange counties, is under a tornado warning as severe storms move across the state.
Several other counties also remain under tornado warning
Severe weather is expected throughout the day. The risk for severe weather has been upgraded from enhanced (category 3) to moderate (category 4).
This is the first time in three years we've seen that risk level.
A Tornado Warning is active.... Tune into ABC11 for details... pic.twitter.com/m28eADoVfy— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 19, 2019
Orange County is under a Tornado Warning now and this is what’s happening in the sky. We’re live on air. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ROvG9WI8Ig— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 19, 2019
There will be showers and thunderstorms in some places ahead of the main storm, and any thunderstorm can be heavy and gusty. We then will be tracking a solid line of showers and thunderstorms that will cross the Triangle later in the afternoon and early evening.
Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are all possible.
The @NWSSPC has the entire viewing area in a moderate risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is damaging wind. We could see some tornado activity too. Someone is about to have a VERY bad day... Please stay #WeatherAware today!!! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3rlYenjCvu— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 19, 2019
PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHER
Weather heading into the weekend
There can be a leftover shower in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.
Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.
High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.
A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.
