Worst of storms over, more rain possible.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5285763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightning so violent it sets off home's Ring motion detector in Durham's Southpoint area.

Storms are approaching...will get bumpy this evening pic.twitter.com/nnspBDD97A — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 4, 2019

The worst of the storms have passed Saturday evening, though more rain is possible Sunday.Storms arrived in the early evening in western counties into the Triangle and Sandhills causing some reports of power outages and trees down.The main threats with the storms were strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.Storms were expected to exit the area completely by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.