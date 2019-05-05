storm

Worst of storms over, more rain possible.

By
The worst of the storms have passed Saturday evening, though more rain is possible Sunday.

Storms arrived in the early evening in western counties into the Triangle and Sandhills causing some reports of power outages and trees down.

Lightning so violent it sets off home's Ring motion detector in Durham's Southpoint area.



The main threats with the storms were strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.



What are straight-line winds and how do they form

Storms were expected to exit the area completely by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.
