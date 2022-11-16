Wake County boy still missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff

A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI has stepped in to assist the Wake County Sheriff's Office in the search for a missing child that resumed at 6:30 a.m.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who left his home Tuesday morning heading to the school bus stop and is now considered missing.

An AMBER Alert was issued shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for Bentley, who walked to his school bus stop at Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive. The sheriff's office said the boy did not get on the bus.

Bentley Stancil Wake County Sheriff's Office

Around 10 a.m., he was seen running into the wooded area across the street from Questor Lane near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. That was about two miles from his home.

More than 12 hours later, in the cold, dark night, the search for Bentley continued.

Late Tuesday evening, deputies were searching in a marshy area off Wendell Boulevard. Family members were also out there calling the boy's name.

People with dogs and flashlights joined the search. Deputies combed the area with flashing lights on their patrol cars.

"There's a lot of questions I wanted to ask but the more important thing is just finding him and making sure he comes home, said Bentley's father, Brandon Stancil. "Him running away is one thing ... but I just want him home safe. That's basically it "

Brandon Stancil said Bentley is living with his aunt right now but both his parents were out in the area searching and wondering where their son was.

"I would like a lot of people to be out here looking," Brandon Stancil said. "I know they can't just take their resources just for that, but at the same time something has got to give."

Bentley Stancil was last seen Tuesday morning near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard in Wendell. Wake County Sheriff's Office

Bentley is described as 4-foot-7, weighing 75-80 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and a close/buzz haircut.

He has brown eyes and wears glasses with red frames.

Bentley was last seen wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office immediately at (919) 856-6911 or 911 or star HP..