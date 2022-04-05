RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Where is my North Carolina tax refund? That's the question many ABC11 viewers are asking Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after filing their taxes weeks ago.
Many people have reached out to ABC11 saying that they got their federal refund but still have no sign of their state refund.
A representative with the North Carolina Department of Revenue confirms that if you're owed a refund and already filed your taxes, that money will start going out this week. He adds that the exact date a taxpayer receives their refund will depend on when they filed. However, most taxpayers should have their refunds by the end of April.
There was a delay in officially opening the NC tax season, as the NCDOR said it was due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes.
Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15. However, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest. You can check the status of your NC refund here.
Where is my NC tax refund? Delays plague state revenue department, but money expected end of April
TOP STORIES
Show More