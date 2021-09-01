double murder

Man suspected in Wilson County double murder remains on the run

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected killer still on the loose in Wilson, Edgecombe

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for a suspected murderer in Wilson County moves into its second day.

Investigators are trying to track down Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43. He was last seen on Otter Creek Road in Edgecombe County driving a 2000s model, champagne-colored GMC Yukon with black rims.

Horne, whose last known home is located on South Fountain Road in Macclesfield, has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said he is responsible for shooting four people, two of whom died.

The first shooting connected to Horne happened on London Church Road in Wilson on Tuesday. There, deputies found a man dead and two women with gunshot wounds.

That's when investigators developed Horne as a suspect. They heard he had been seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a black Buick with a woman and an 8-month-old.

That Buick was later found in Edgecombe County near Cedar Creek Lane and Otter Creek Road. The female passenger was dead; the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Highway Patrol is assisting Edgecombe and Wilson deputies in the search for Horne. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office immediately at (252) 237-2118.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilson countyedgecombe countyncmacclesfieldwoman shotmurdermanhunthomicide investigationgun violencedouble homicidewoman killeddouble shootingman killedman shotdouble murder
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE MURDER
Suspect on the run after 4 shot, 2 dead in Wilson County, sheriff says
Robbery believed to be motive in Moore Co. double murder; 2 charged
Chad Daybell pleads not guilty in 'doomsday' murders
Raleigh man already jailed charged in Knightdale double homicide
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible today as Ida pushes through
LATEST: 2 NC towns mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
New Barnes & Noble to open in Raleigh
Expert says uptick in COVID-19 transmission in schools was expected
Gov. Cooper says he will expand access to COVID antibody treatment
Show More
Don't let paperless ticket scammers sideline your game-day plans
Afghanistan chaos, images put spotlight on military mental health
Dwayne Johnson responds to viral doppelgänger post
Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel
Tarboro mom, business owner pens memoir about 9/11 experience
More TOP STORIES News