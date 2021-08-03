murder suicide

Man killed 16-year-old girl, then himself in Wilson home, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed in a Wilson murder-suicide last week, police said.

Wilson police said officers responded to a possible burglary on the morning of July 29. When they arrived at the home in the 200 block of Canal Street NE, officers found an open window and found Jacqueline Hernandez Vargas, 16, and Jose Antonio Lopez, 38, dead.

Authorities said the investigation revealed Lopez killed Vargas then himself.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

