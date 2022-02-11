home invasion

Woman, 80, rescued from hostage situation after not returning Wordle text

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation

LINCOLNWOOD, Illinois -- Police in a city north of Chicago said the online word game Wordle played a role in saving an 80-year-old woman from a hostage situation.

According to police, they were called to do a well-being check by the 80-year-old woman's daughter on Sunday when her mother failed to text her daily Wordle score.

When officers arrived at the home they found a broken window on the first floor and visible blood. When they entered the home they found the victim in the basement being held hostage. She was not hurt, investigators said.

They found the suspect on the second floor of the home armed with several knives and, after attempting to arrest him, called for more forces to help take him into custody, the release said. The suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning and transferred to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was naked, and police believe he likely took his clothes off earlier during a mental health crisis.

The suspect was charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Police do not believe the man and the victim knew each other or had any connection.

They believe it was a random crime.

CNN Wire contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoishome invasionhostagegamesbarricadeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Family of suspect in 2018 Warren Co. fire, murder says he's innocent
Exclusive: Second woman speaks out after 5 robbed in home invasion
'Just very scared': 5 people robbed during home invasion near Duke
Apex police arrest 2, seek 3rd suspect in home invasion
TOP STORIES
$20,000 reward offered for info on QVC warehouse fire
LATEST: Feb. 21 could see 1st vaccines shipments for kids under 5
No more contact tracing for K-12 schools, NCDHHS says
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Tetrazzini
Designer clothes for 90% off at Dress for Success event
'He was not a threat': Protest in Raleigh over RPD I-440 shooting
Show More
124-year-old NC jewelry store closing
'Everything is expensive': NC families feel pinch of soaring inflation
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Woman struck by bullet after 14 shots fired at Garner apartment
Man wanted for crimes in multiple counties captured in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News