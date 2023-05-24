'Veterans are thrilled.' Wounded Warriors Valor Games return after pandemic pause

Organizers said 100 representatives of all U.S. military branches with some physical disabilities participated in rowing, powerlifting, table tennis and other sports.

There was plenty of action on Coach K Court inside Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday, as wheelchair athletes played a fast game of basketball. That's one of the sports they enjoyed as the Valor Games https://www.bridge2sports.org/valorgamesse/ return after a pandemic pause.

Organizers said 100 representatives of all U.S. military branches with some physical disabilities participated in rowing, powerlifting, table tennis, and other sports.

"We still need to have fun," said Ashley Thomas of Bridge II Sports. https://www.bridge2sports.org/from-our-executive-director/ "And we still need to find that we can do, even though something isn't working. And I think that's the beauty of these games. You don't have to explain anything. But when I saw them get on the court I was like, thank God we're back!"

Most participants are veterans, along with some active-duty soldiers from Fort Stewart. The opportunity to compete in adaptive sports provides more than a great workout, Thomas said.

"It is a breath of fresh air. Our veterans are thrilled! Many of them have shared the joy of seeing the brothers and sisters that they shared a journey of life together, that we will never know. And to get together it's an emotional, physical, and dare I say, therapeutic coming together that only these events can provide."

The Valor Games continue Thursday at Lake Crabtree with archery, cycling, and kayaking.

