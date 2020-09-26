Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in Durham 2-car crash, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck in Durham late Friday night.Durham police said the crash occurred along Holloway Street and Lynn Road, just before 10 p.m.Police said the driver of a 1997 Subaru Legacy crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban. According to authorities, the Suburban was going eastbound on Holloway Street when the front bumper collided with the passenger door of the westbound Subaru, which was making a left turn onto Lynn Road.The Subaru went off the roadway and the Suburban overturned and landed on the driver's side 70 feet away from the intersection.The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Subaru, Xavier Lee, 32, of Durham, was taken to the hospital where he died.The crash remains under investigation. Officials said speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed.