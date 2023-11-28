10-year-old girl seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting

A child in Goldsboro is in serious condition after being shot.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child in Goldsboro is in serious condition after being shot.

Early Tuesday morning, Goldsboro police say they were sent to Astor Court in reference to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired.

When officers arrived they found the 10-year-old girl inside a home with a gunshot wound to the leg.

SEE ALSO: Student killed, another injured in stabbing at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School: 'Unacceptable'

The girl was taken to UNC Wayne Health before being taken to ECU Health for medical treatment.

Goldsboro Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call 919-705-6572 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

Goldsboro has had several shootings in 2023 involving juveniles.

