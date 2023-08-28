Goldsboro officers confirm an 8-year-old child with shot in the leg.

18-year old charged after 8-year-old Goldsboro child shot in leg

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in a shooting investigation involving a child, Goldsboro Police said Monday.

The shooting happened Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Astor Court in Goldsboro. Officers found an 8-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was first taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

On Monday, warrants were taken out against Jalen Bowden, 18, of Goldsboro.

Bowden was arrested Monday after he turned himself in at the Wayne County Magistrates Office.

He was charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse - serious bodily injury.

Bowden was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

Goldsboro has had several shootings this year involving juveniles.

