homicide investigation

20-year-old woman charged in connection with deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year Raleigh woman has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub in Raleigh.

Osmairin Rafealina Santana-Nunez was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She is now in the Wake County Detention Center.

On Nov. 16., officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.
Just after 3 a.m., 21-year-old Jose Almando Blanco Colon walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

Raleigh Police Department arrested Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, on a charge of murder.

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez



Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro identified Gonzalez as a Senior Airman stationed at the base.

Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting

Santana-Nunez also faces a charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Wayne County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyarrestnightclubdeadly shootinghomicide investigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case
Another arrest in murder of man protecting mom during robbery
Man shot multiple times in Orange County yard
35-year-old barber was killed inside shop in 2005; Still no arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
Stray bullet rips through Durham home with 3 children
Juvenile dressed as clown terrorizes Roanoke Rapids residents
IS NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Community fund pays bond for people charged with low-level crimes
LAPD shoots, kills man armed with machete in Hollywood
Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in Durham ID'd
Show More
Durham residents can get free trees as part of effort to increase shade
'It's just terrible:' Restaurant owner apologizes for Salmonella outbreak
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Support growing for impeachment, Rep. David Price says
Amber Rupinta receives NAMI NC award for mental heath reporting
More TOP STORIES News