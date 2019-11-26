20-year-old woman charged in connection with deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

Osmairin Rafealina Santana-Nunez was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She is now in the Wake County Detention Center.
On Nov. 16., officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.
Just after 3 a.m., 21-year-old Jose Almando Blanco Colon walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
Raleigh Police Department arrested Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, on a charge of murder.
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro identified Gonzalez as a Senior Airman stationed at the base.
Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting
Santana-Nunez also faces a charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Wayne County.