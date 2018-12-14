ABC11 Perspectives for December 16, 2018

ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The December ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on Durham 150, the need for blood during the holiday season, and holiday attractions in North Carolina.
Durham 150
The City of Durham kicked off its sesquicentennial celebration with the Durham Holiday Parade on December 8. Durham 150 will feature various events and celebrations throughout 2019

Click here for more information on Durham 150

Red Cross' Need for Blood
During the holiday many people are busy and their regular routine falls by the wayside. This often happens with blood donations, so the Red Cross is need of people to donate during the holidays.

Click here to find a blood donation center near you.

Holiday Tourism in North Carolina
If you're going to be in North Carolina over the holidays there are a lot of holiday attractions. From the grand decorations at the Biltmore House in Asheville, to the lights of McAdenville, there's something for everyone.

Click here for more information on NC attractions.
