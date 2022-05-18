abc11 together perspectives

DURHAM (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 22, 2022 features segments on Durham Public Schools teacher recruiting, Urban Ministries of Durham's campaign to end homelessness and World Hunger Day.

Durham Public Schools Teacher Recruiting

School systems across North Carolina are in the process of hiring teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. At Durham Public Schools there is an emphasis on hiring teachers of color.

DPS will hold a series of virtual information sessions for people interested in learning more about working in the district. The sessions will be held May 25, June 2, June 11, June 16, June 23 and June 30.

Click here to learn more about job opportunities in Durham Public Schools.

Let's House Durham

A new initiative by Urban Ministries of Durham aims to end homelessness, brick by brick, through a new and unique fund raising campaign called "Let's House Durham."

The campaign is looking for every person in Durham to donate just $15.76. If everyone donated that amount UMD of Durham can house all those affected by homelessness in the city for an entire year.

Click here to learn more about the "Let's House Durham" campaign.

World Hunger Day

On Saturday, June 4, World Hunger Day will be observed in Durham. That day there will be an event in Durham Central Park to raise awareness about food insecurity and to celebrate the initiatives being done to promote food equity in the Bull City.

The event will feature music, arts, food trucks and information about healthy eating that incorporates culture and is budget friendly.

The World Hunger Day event will go from 3PM to 6PM.

Click here for more information on World Hunger Day in Durham.

Click here for more information on the Black Farmers Market.
