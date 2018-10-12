ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES

ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 14, 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together Perspectives

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The October ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the RDC Marathon, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree", and the Junior League of Fayetteville's "Holly Day Fair."

RDC Marathon and Half Marathon
On Sunday, November 11, hundreds of runners will take part in the 2nd Annual RDC Marathon and Half Marathon. The races are fundraisers for the Team Drea Foundation that supports innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.
EMBED More News Videos

The RDC Marathon is taking place November 11 starting at the Streets at Southpoint Mall.

Click here for more information on the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.

A Shopping Spree
The Junior League of Raleigh's annual A Shopping Spree opens at the Raleigh Convention Center on Thursday, October 18 and runs through Sunday, October 21. The four-day shopping fundraiser showcases hundreds of regional and national exhibitors for shoppers seeking the latest in fashion, home decor, unique gifts and holiday merchandise. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Shopping Spree.
EMBED More News Videos

A Shopping Spree is taking place October 18 - 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center

Click here for more information on A Shopping Spree.

Holly Day Fair
What started as a small crafts fair fundraiser in Fayetteville 52 years ago has grown into one of the largest holiday shopping events in the state. More than 200 vendors and 22,000 shoppers will take part in the Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair. This year's Holly Day Fair is November 1 - 4 at the Crown Coliseum Complex. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Holly Day Fair.
EMBED More News Videos

The Holly Day Fair is taking place November 1 - 4 at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

Click here for more information on the Holly Day Fair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc11 together perspectivesmarathonsabc11 together
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC 11 Together Perspectives for August 19, 2018
ABC 11 Together Perspectives, July 22, 2018
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
ABC11 Perspectives: StepUp Durham, Got to be NC, El Pueblo
More abc11 together perspectives
Top Stories
Michael's damage: NC roads closed, power off for thousands
UNC apologizes for the 'injustices of slavery' on 225th birthday
Parmalee releases Hurricane Florence relief music song and video
NC Pastor Andrew Brunson released from Turkey despite terrorism conviction
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
'Things look weird': Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
Texas mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Show More
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Cat strays from home, found 900 miles away one year later
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
More News