ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 14, 2018

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The October ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the RDC Marathon, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree", and the Junior League of Fayetteville's "Holly Day Fair."
RDC Marathon and Half Marathon
On Sunday, November 11, hundreds of runners will take part in the 2nd Annual RDC Marathon and Half Marathon. The races are fundraisers for the Team Drea Foundation that supports innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.
Click here for more information on the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.
A Shopping Spree
The Junior League of Raleigh's annual A Shopping Spree opens at the Raleigh Convention Center on Thursday, October 18 and runs through Sunday, October 21. The four-day shopping fundraiser showcases hundreds of regional and national exhibitors for shoppers seeking the latest in fashion, home decor, unique gifts and holiday merchandise. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Shopping Spree.
Click here for more information on A Shopping Spree.
Holly Day Fair
What started as a small crafts fair fundraiser in Fayetteville 52 years ago has grown into one of the largest holiday shopping events in the state. More than 200 vendors and 22,000 shoppers will take part in the Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair. This year's Holly Day Fair is November 1 - 4 at the Crown Coliseum Complex. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Holly Day Fair.
Click here for more information on the Holly Day Fair.